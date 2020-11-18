USD/JPY Current price: 103.83

The dollar kept falling amid coronavirus developments in the US.

The Japanese Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥872.9 billion in October.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to retest this month’s low.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a fifth consecutive day this Thursday, trading near a daily low of 103.64. Coronavirus developments in the US undermined demand for the greenback, as the number of new contagions in the US increases, stressing the health system. Curfews, punctual lockdowns and mandatory use of masks in public have been announced throughout the country, but it seems to be too little too late.

Regarding macroeconomic data, Japan published at the beginning of the day the October Merchandise Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which posted a surplus of ¥872.9 billion, much better than anticipated, as imports plunged 13.3% while exports decreased a modest 0.2%. This Thursday, the country has nothing relevant to offer.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

According to technical readings, the USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline after piercing the 104.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope after crossing below the larger moving averages, all of them above the current level. Additionally, technical indicators head south well into negative levels, although with limited momentum. The immediate support level is 103.50, en route to the year low at 103.17.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.80

Resistance levels: 104.00 104.30 104.75