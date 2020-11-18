USD/JPY Current price: 103.83
- The dollar kept falling amid coronavirus developments in the US.
- The Japanese Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥872.9 billion in October.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to retest this month’s low.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a fifth consecutive day this Thursday, trading near a daily low of 103.64. Coronavirus developments in the US undermined demand for the greenback, as the number of new contagions in the US increases, stressing the health system. Curfews, punctual lockdowns and mandatory use of masks in public have been announced throughout the country, but it seems to be too little too late.
Regarding macroeconomic data, Japan published at the beginning of the day the October Merchandise Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which posted a surplus of ¥872.9 billion, much better than anticipated, as imports plunged 13.3% while exports decreased a modest 0.2%. This Thursday, the country has nothing relevant to offer.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
According to technical readings, the USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline after piercing the 104.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope after crossing below the larger moving averages, all of them above the current level. Additionally, technical indicators head south well into negative levels, although with limited momentum. The immediate support level is 103.50, en route to the year low at 103.17.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.80
Resistance levels: 104.00 104.30 104.75
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7300 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD trims Wednesday’s mild gains following a U-turn from 0.7332. Vaccine hopes gain momentum with Pfizer’s 95% effective rate, Aussie-China tussle continues. Australian jobs report for October, virus/vaccine updates will be the key.
GBP/USD: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside
GBP/USD pulls back from November 11 high, eyes two-week-old support line. RSI weakness from nearly overbought territory, tough resistance suggest further declines. Bulls can aim for September high beyond 1.3315.
XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865
Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP shows convincing setup for a rally towards $0.5
After closing the previous five days in positive territory and testing its highest level since mid-August at $0.3085, XRP staged a technical correction on November 18.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.