USD/JPY Current Price: 106.93
- Japan’s Producer Price Index contracted in June, although less than anticipated.
- US Treasury yields recovered from multi-week lows but remain depressed.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and could accelerate the slide once below 106.60.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.63, a two-week low by the end of the week, as risk-aversion coupled with the broad dollar’s weakness, both the result of coronavirus-related headlines. A spike to record daily highs in the US dented the market’s mood, although things seem to have stabilized over the weekend. The pair bounced from the mentioned low and settled at 106.90, as the sentiment improved ahead of the close on renewed hopes over a COVID-19 treatment with Gilead’s remdesivir. Also, US Treasury yields recovered from multi-week lows, helping the pair to recover some ground.
On Friday, Japan published the June Producer Price Index, which fell by 1.6% YoY, better than the -1.9% expected. Monthly basis, the PPI rose 0.6% against the 0.4% expected. The country will release the May Tertiary Industry Index at the beginning of the week, previously at -6%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish according to the daily chart, as it extended its slide below a bearish 20 SMA, which lost on Thursday. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart remains flat around its 100 line, but the RSI gains downward strength, currently around 42. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators barely corrected oversold conditions before stabilizing within negative levels.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.65 108.00
