USD/JPY Current price: 108.07
- US Treasury yields ticked higher while stocks also advanced.
- USD/JPY is holding on to the lower end of its range after posting a lower low for the month.
The USD/JPY is ending a second consecutive day unchanged just above the 108.00 level but posted a lower low for the month at 107.87. The pair seesawed between gains and losses, topping at 108.27, but despite the better market mood, there was no follow-through. In the meantime, US Treasury yields ticked higher but remained at the lower end of their monthly range. Neither Japan nor the US published relevant macroeconomic figures on Wednesday. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will publish minor figures related to foreign bond investments.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair has room to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA continues to provide dynamic resistance, currently at 108.30, while extending its slide below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator lacks directional strength around its midline, while the RSI consolidates around 38, without signs of bullish strength. Renewed selling interest sub-107.90 should indicate a steeper slide towards the 107.00 price zone.
Support levels: 107.90 107.60 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.30 108.70 109.10
