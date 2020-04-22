USD/JPY Current Price: 107.75
- A better market mood fell short of motivating USD/JPY traders.
- USD/JPY continues to trade around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run.
The USD/JPY pair made no progress over the last 24 hours, as it continued to trade around 107.70, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance. Given the persistent uncertainty about when and how the world could be out of the current crisis, investors are unwilling to get rid of their safe-haven assets. The pair held ground, despite the better performance of equities, as global indexes closed in the green, and a recovery in US Treasury yields. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will publish the April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 44.8. The country will also release the final version of the February Leading Economic Index, foreseen unchanged at 92.1.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance which has now extended for almost two weeks. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart reflect the absence of speculative interest as the pair continues to hover between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators are stuck to their midlines. Growth-related data to be out this Thursday may skew the scale toward one side, but chances of a relevant move remain limited.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.80
