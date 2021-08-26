The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance, once above 110.25, the immediate resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently above all of its moving averages, which remain confined to a tight 10 pips range, although slowly grinding higher. Meanwhile, technical indicators are retreating modestly from intraday highs, still developing within positive levels.

Japan published the July Corporate Service Price Index, which printed at 1.1%, better than the expected 1%, although below the previous 1.4%. The US calendar will include the second release of the second quarter Gross Domestic Product, expected to be upwardly revised from 6.5% to 6.7%. The country will also release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 20 and a revision of Q2 core PCE inflation.

The USD/JPY pair trades at the upper end of its weekly range after reaching an intraday high of 102.22. The market’s mood is cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the US monetary policy as the Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in. European indexes can’t stay in the green, although government bond yields hover near their recent highs, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note currently around 1.35%.

