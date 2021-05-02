USD/JPY Current price: 109.35
- Japanese markets will remain closed for most of the week amid Golden Week.
- Demand for the greenback outpaced that of its safe-haven rival in a risk-averse environment.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish but needs to extend its gains beyond 109.60.
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with solid gains at 109.35, as resurgent demand for the American currency offset the yen’s potential strength in a risk-averse environment. Stocks fell in the final trading session of the month, while US government bond yield ticked marginally lower on a daily basis, with that on the 10-year Treasury note ending the week at 1.62%.
Japan published April Tokyo inflation, which resulted at -0,6% YoY, worse than anticipated. Industrial Production in the same month was up 4% YoY, according to preliminary estimates, while the April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 53.6. Japan celebrates the Golden Week, a series of national holidays that ends on Wednesday. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty until Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its advance, according to the daily chart, although additional confirmations are required. The pair has advanced above a still bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head firmly higher, although the Momentum is still below its 100 line. In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher. Technical indicators have lost bullish strength but remain well above their midlines within positive levels.
Support levels: 109.05 108.70 108.25
Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.45
