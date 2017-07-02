USD/JPY Forecast: Gains could be short lived as US-Jap 10-yr yield spread narrowed

The American dollar strengthened across the board on Tuesday after Fed’s Harker said a March interest rate increase is on the table. The Dollar-Yen pair jumped from the low of 111.549 to an Intraday high of 112.56 on Tuesday before ending the day at 112.38. The spot failed to re-enter the sideways channel seen on the daily chart and was last seen trading around 112.40 levels.

US-Japan 10-yr yield spread narrowed

The Treasuries did not buy Harker’s take on March meeting. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a low of 2.367% yesterday. Monday’s close was 2.406%.

Meanwhile, the Japanese 10-year government bond yield remained flat lined around 0.10%. BOJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of 5y/10y bonds on Friday in order to stem the rise in the long duration yields. However, that failed to push the yield below 0.10%.

The US-Japan yield spread actually narrowed over the last two days…mainly due to the drop in the US 10-yr treasury yield from 2.46% to 2.367%. Thus, Tuesday’s gains in the USD/JPY pair could be erased unless the Japanese 10-year bond yield drops further or the US treasury yield breaks above the stiff resistance at 2.5%.

Technicals - Stuck at channel resistance

Daily chart

Failure to re-enter the sideways channel followed by a day end close below 112.05 levels today would add credence to Monday’s bearish breakdown and open doors for a sell-off to 111.36 (Nov 28 low) - 111.00 (zero figure) levels.

On the higher side, only a daily close above the 10-DMA level of 113.12 would signal short-term bearish invalidation and open up upside towards 113.95 (Feb 1 high).

AUD/USD Forecast: Re-test of 0.77 levels likely

Daily chart