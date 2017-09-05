USD/JPY Forecast: Further gains likely above 113.99
Weekly chart
Resistance:
113.99 (23.6% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high)
114.54 (23.6% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)
115.50 (March high)
115.97 (Jan 2016 low)
Support
113.23 (weekly 100-MA)
112.75 (trend line support)
111.99 (38.2% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)
111.60 (Feb low)
- The rebound from the weekly 50-MA followed by an upside break from the bull flag pattern coupled with the RSI above 50.00 suggests the spot is on track to test 115.00-115.50 levels.
- However, as can be seen on the chart below, the daily RSI is now overbought. No wonder, the spot is struggling to take out key fib resistance at 113.99.
- A daily close above 113.99 would add credence to the bullish weekly chart and would open doors for 115.00 - 115.50 levels.
- The Accumulation-Distribution line is above zero and sloping upwards suggesting demand for the US dollar and further gains once the hurdle at 113.99 is taken out.
Daily Chart
