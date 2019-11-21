- USD/JPY is extending the offered bias once again on Thursday.
- US-China trade front deteriorates further.
- Unrest in Hong Kong keeps weighing on risk appetite.
The pair is prolonging the gradual decline so far this week, always on the back of mounting tensions between the US and China regarding the protracted trade dispute and the persistent social unrest in Hong Kong.
So far, the key 200-day SMA just below 109.00 the figure continues to cap occasional bullish attempts and forces the pair to remain entrenched into the bearish camp for the time being.
In the meantime, US-China-Hong Kong headlines are expected to drive the sentiment in the broader risk-appetite trends and the performance of global yields, all having direct implications on the pair’s price action.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
In the technical sphere, the resumption of the bullish bias in USD/JPY (not favoured in the very neat-term) is expected to meet the initial hurdle at the 200-day SMA, today at 108.95. If the pair manages to clear this area, then the monthly peaks around 109.50 should emerge on the horizon ahead of the psychological handle at 110.00 the figure. On the flip side, further retracements should put the 55-day SMA at 108.20 back on the radar ahead of the monthly lows at 107.88 (November 1st). This area of contention is also reinforced by the proximity of the 100-day SMA near 117.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
