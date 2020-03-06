USD/JPY stays under heavy downside pressure and breaches 106.00.

Persistent risk aversion, lower yields boost the demand for the yen.

US Non-farm Payrolls will be the salient event later today.

USD/JPY has intensified the leg lower on Thursday and it has now breached the key support at 1-6.00 the figure.

The broader scenario remains unchanged: the resumption of the risk aversion in combination with declining US yields is favouring the demand for the safe haven JPY, always against the broader backdrop of unremitting concerns surrounding the COVID-19.

The bearish scenario is set to prevail at least in the short-term horizon, as the greenback could still suffer another interest rate cut by the Fed at the March 17-18 meeting. That said, a move to the August’s 12th 2019 low in the 105.00 neighbourhood should not surprise anyone by now.

Short-term technical outlook

Occasional rallies in USD/JPY are still seen as selling opportunities and are expected to lose momentum in the 107.60 region (January’s low) ahead of the 200-day SMA at 108.34. In addition, further weakness is therefor expected to materialize when below this key barrier. Looking south, there are no support levels of significance until 105.05 August 12th 2019 low) ahead of 104.44 (monthly low August 2019).