USD/JPY Current price: 105.00
- US Treasury yields reached fresh YTD highs, quickly retreated, weighing on the greenback.
- Japan’s January Corporate Service Price Index came in at -0.5% YoY.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, barely holding above the 104.95 support.
The USD/JPY pair trades around the 105.00 level, accelerating its slump during US trading hours amid renewed dollar’s sell-off. The pair is down for a fourth consecutive day, despite US Treasury yields having reached fresh one-year highs. Wall Street traded mixed, as the DJIA posted a modest intraday advance, but the S&P extended its decline for a fifth consecutive day.
Japan published the January Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at -0.5% YoY, better than anticipated but worse than the previous -0.4%. The country will celebrate a holiday on Tuesday, the Emperor’s Birthday, with no data releases scheduled for the day.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its slump in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below its 100 SMA for the first time in a month, while the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above it. Technical indicators have fallen into negative levels, now consolidating around their daily lows. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 104.95, the immediate support.
Support levels: 104.95 104.50 104.20
Resistance levels: 105.35 105.80 106.20
