USD/JPY Current price: 114.42

Further declines ahead Safe-haven yen is up ever since the day underpinned by falling equities. Trump's latest decision on immigration triggered risk aversion at the beginning of the week, whilst mixed US data, with Core PCE inflation up, but weak incomes, maintaining the USD/JPY pair under pressure. The pair attempted to advance early Europe, but was quickly rejected on an approach to the 115.00 level, trading a handful of pips below the 114.50 level ahead of the US opening. Technically, the downward potential seems limited, as the price is above modestly bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging around 114.00/20, while technical indicators diverge within negative territory, with the Momentum heading north towards its mid-line and the RSI still heading south around 41. In the 4 hours chart, the price has been struggling around a bearish 100 SMA ever since the day started, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, pressuring their mid-lines but not confirming a bearish extension. At this point, the pair needs to break below 114.10 to confirm additional declines that can see the pair extending towards 113.00, particularly if US stocks edge lower following their overseas counterparts.

Support levels: 113.80 113.40 113.00

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.30

