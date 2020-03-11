USD/JPY Forecast: Further consolidation likely amidst increasing volatility

- USD/JPY is giving away part of Tuesday’s sharp advance to the 106.00 area.
- The resumption of coronavirus fears supports the demand for JPY.
- US CPI figures only due later in the NA session.
USD/JPY charted a massive recovery on Tuesday following Monday’s meltdown. The recovery came in short of the 106.00 mark on Tuesday and further weakness is dragging the pair around a cent lower to the 105.00 neighbour at the time of writing.
Indeed, renewed concerns around the COVID-19 and its economic impact appear to be sustaining the demand for the safe haven universe once again on Wednesday, lending at the same time extra legs to the yen and collaborating with the pair’s downside.
Later on Wednesday, the greenback will be under scrutiny in light of the release of US inflation figures measured by the CPI for the month of February.
Short-term technical outlook
In light of the unusual swings in volatility and alternating risk appetite trends, any bullish attempt in USD/JPY is likely to remain under the microscope for the time being. Indeed, extreme oversold conditions in the pair added to the technical rebound on Tuesday and time will tell whether markets are in the presence of a serious rebound or just another ‘dead cat bounce’. On the upside, weekly highs in the 106.00 neighbourhood emerges as the next target of relevance ahead of the critical 200-day SMA in the 108.30 area. If sellers regain control, a breach of recent lows near 101.00 should put the 100.00 support back on the radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
