USD/JPY Forecast: Flirting with 115.00

USD/JPY Current price: 114.93

Flirting with 115.00. The USD/JPY pair traded as high as 114.60 during the past two sessions, consolidating Yellen-triggered gains, but jumped towards 114.95, following the release of strong US macroeconomic figures that support the case for a March rate hike. In the US, the Consumer Price Index for increased 0.6% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, whilst over the last 12 months, index rose 2.5% before seasonal adjustment. The January increase was the largest seasonally adjusted increase since February 2013. The pair has broken above a major Fibonacci, now support around 114.50, but needs to extend its rally beyond 115.00, to maintain the constructive outlook. Short term, technical indicators turned higher, with the RSI indicator at 73 but the Momentum below previous weekly highs. The price is also developing well above a bullish 100 SMA, overall maintaining the risk towards the upside. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke above its 200 SMA for the first time in a month, while technical indicators also head higher near overbought readings, in line with the shorter term outlook.

Support levels: 114.50 114.10 113.70

Resistance levels: 115.10 115.60 116.00

