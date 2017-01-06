USD/JPY Forecast: Flatter yield curve, focus on US ISM data
The Dollar-Yen pair strengthened in Asia, but failed to hold above 111.00 levels. A weaker-than-expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI is likely to keep the Japanese Yen well bid as discussed here.
USD/JPY & flatter yield curve
The blue line in the chart above shows the difference between the 10-year US Treasury yield and 2-year treasury yield (slope of the yield curve). The yield curve has flattened since the start of the year and the Dollar-Yen has been following suit.
A flatter yield curve essentially means the 10-year yield has lost more altitude than the yield at the short-end of the curve. This should not come as a surprise given the ‘reflation trade’ has run out of steam and long run inflation expectations are hovering at six-month low.
The 2-year yield remains relatively resilient given the market still expects the Fed to deliver at least two rate hikes in the rest of the year.
The chart clearly suggests the pair is more responsive to long duration yields. The talk of a Fed rate hike is unlikely to boost the US dollar. Only a rebound in inflation expectations would help the USD/JPY pair end the falling top formation seen on the daily chart.
Focus on US May ISM manufacturing data
Traders may ignore the headline figure and focus on the employment sub index, which, if weakens substantially would encourage further flattening of the yield curve. That would open doors for a retreat in the USD/JPY to 110.08 (200-DMA).
Technicals - psychological level of 110.00 could be put to test
Monthly chart
- Rejection at 113.99 (23.6% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high) and a falling tops since the beginning of the year suggests the spot is likely to test 110.23 (monthly 50-MA) and 110.08 (200-DMA).
- The monthly 50-MA is sloping upwards; hence caution is advised once the spot is at or below 110.00 levels.
- On the higher side, only a daily close above 112.13 (May 24 high) would revive the short-term bullish view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.