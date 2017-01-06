USD/JPY Forecast: Flatter yield curve, focus on US ISM data

The Dollar-Yen pair strengthened in Asia, but failed to hold above 111.00 levels. A weaker-than-expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI is likely to keep the Japanese Yen well bid as discussed here.

USD/JPY & flatter yield curve

The blue line in the chart above shows the difference between the 10-year US Treasury yield and 2-year treasury yield (slope of the yield curve). The yield curve has flattened since the start of the year and the Dollar-Yen has been following suit.

A flatter yield curve essentially means the 10-year yield has lost more altitude than the yield at the short-end of the curve. This should not come as a surprise given the ‘reflation trade’ has run out of steam and long run inflation expectations are hovering at six-month low.

The 2-year yield remains relatively resilient given the market still expects the Fed to deliver at least two rate hikes in the rest of the year.

The chart clearly suggests the pair is more responsive to long duration yields. The talk of a Fed rate hike is unlikely to boost the US dollar. Only a rebound in inflation expectations would help the USD/JPY pair end the falling top formation seen on the daily chart.

Focus on US May ISM manufacturing data

Traders may ignore the headline figure and focus on the employment sub index, which, if weakens substantially would encourage further flattening of the yield curve. That would open doors for a retreat in the USD/JPY to 110.08 (200-DMA).

Technicals - psychological level of 110.00 could be put to test

Monthly chart