USD/JPY Forecast: Flat to negative action likely
Support: 109.59 (Apr 24 low), 108.97 (76.4% Fib ext. of May 11 high - May 18 low - May 24 high), 108.93 (weekly 50-MA), 108.13 (April low).
Resistance: 110.01 (5-DMA), 110.235 (May 18 low), 110.75 (weekly 200-MA), 111.45 (May 2016 high)
1-hour chart
- Bullish divergence followed by a breach of the falling trend line pushed the USD/JPY higher to 110.00 levels.
- The hourly chart now shows a minor rising channel, which is seen offering support around 109.75 and resistance around 110.26-110.30 levels.
Daily chart
- The RSI remains bearish, while the MACD shows the bearish momentum is strong.
- Rejection at the 5-DMA level of 110.00 followed by a break below 109.75 (rising channel support on the 1-hour chart) would reinforce bears and shall open doors for a re-test of 109.11 (previous day’s low) - 109.00 levels.
View: Upticks are likely to be met with fresh offers. On a larger scheme of things, only a daily close above 112.13 (May 24 high) would revive the bullish view.
