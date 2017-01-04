USD/JPY Forecast: FED's uncertainty triggers yen's rally

FED's uncertainty triggers yen's rally. The USD/JPY pair plummeted to 115.72, its lowest since December 14th, after the market rushed to sell the greenback following the release of FOMC Minutes, showing that "uncertainty" is the new leitmotif of the US Central Bank. The pair bounced up to 116.78 during the European morning, but resumed its decline afterwards, weighed by poor US employment data. The pair has turned strongly bearish, at least in the short term, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging with a descendant trend line around 117.20, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower within negative territory, after correcting the extreme oversold conditions reached earlier in the day. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower, resuming their declines after a modest upward correction, whilst the price accelerated below a bearish 100 SMA, all of which supports a bearish extension, particularly on a break below 116.00.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.