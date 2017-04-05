USD/JPY Forecast: Fed speak to overshadow NFP, falling channel intact

Thursday’s recap - Rejected at 113.00

The first attempt to take out 113.00 (psychological levels + falling channel resistance) failed on Thursday as the spot clocked a high of 113.05 before ending the day lower at 112.45 levels. The risk-on action in the European equities kept the pair well bid, however, the toppy action in the US equities ensured the falling channel hurdle remained intact.

The House approves TrumpCare - Too little, Too late

The House voted 217 to 213 in favour of legislation to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act. Trump has finally something to cheer about. But it won’t be enough to revive the reflation trade. Moreover, the success is too little and too late.

This is because the bill could go dead in the Senate. A senior GOP senator said the chances of getting 51 votes for legislation based on the House health care bill are less than 1 in 5. The House Bill could also undergo substantial revisions.

All this only highlights the difficulty Trump would face in getting his tax plan approved. The plan is already being called as the one straight out of the fairy tale. Hence, markets hardly reacted to the TrumpCare news.

June rate hike a done deal?

The Fed statement released earlier this week cheered the labor market strength amid the transitory Q1 economic slowdown. The markets responded by boosting the June Fed rate hike bets to 79% (as per CME Fed funds data) and 94% (as per Bloomberg calculation).

It is now widely believed that the Fed would ‘walk the talk’ (deliver two more rate hikes) this year. As long as the April and May payrolls print around the recent average of 170K, the Fed is good to go in June.

Fed speak is the main event of the day

Top three top Fed officials - Yellen, her Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and San Francisco Fed President John Williams - are scheduled to speak today. The policymakers may talk up rate hike bets so as to smoothen the path for a June rate hike.

One can expect the USD/JPY pair to blow past the falling channel resistance if the 'Fed speak' tilts on a hawkish side as expected. The payrolls release could end up as a non-event unless the actual number is horribly weak (reading below 120K).

What if Yellen & Co. remain neutral? - A much awaited pullback to 111.00 - 110.80 is in the offing as neutral stance is as good as dovish stance, given the markets are already betting big on the June rate hike.

USD/JPY Technicals - Falling channel intact

Daily chart

Only a daily close above the falling channel resistance of 113.00 would signal the end of the sell-off from the high of 118.66 and could yield a fresh rally to 115.00-115.52 (Mar 3 high).

Bearish scenario - Yesterday’s failure at the falling channel resistance if followed by a daily close today below the 50-DMA level of 111.68 would open up downside towards 110.00 levels.

