Dollar weakens amid US-China trade deal pessimism.

USD/JPY fails to hold above 200-day SMA, holds a neutral perspective.

The USD/JPY pair fell on Monday, retreating from levels above 109.00, amid pessimism over the US-China trade deal, which weighed on the US dollar and prompted demand for safe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen.

On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell met with US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. According to a tweet from Trump, they discussed “everything,” including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, dollar strength, and its effects on manufacturing and trade.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

USD/JPY faced pressure and, unable to hold above the 200-day SMA, dropped from a daily peak of 109.07 to a low of 108.50. The technical picture remains neutral, with the pair trading within its recent range and indicators flat in the 4-hour chart. In the daily chart, USD/JPY consolidates between the 100-day SMA, offering dynamic support at 107.70, and the 200-day SMA acting as resistance at 109.00. The pair would need a break of either side of this range to determine a longer-term bias.

On the upside, a breakout of 109.00 could lift the pair towards the 109.50 zone, ahead of the more significant area of 109.70-90, where the 100- and 200-week SMA offer strong resistance. On the downside, immediate support stands at last week’s low of 108.23, followed by the 108.00 psychological level.

Support levels: 108.20 108.00 107.75

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.25 109.50