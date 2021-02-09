USD/JPY Current price: 104.62
- Japan will release January Producer Price Index, foreseen at -1.6% YoY.
- US government bond yields eased from multi-month highs.
- USD/JPY is at risk of falling further, mainly on a break below 104.40.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 104.49, its lowest for this February, stabilizing around the 104.60 region ahead of the US close. The Japanese yen appreciated sharply against its American rival as US Treasury yields eased further from Monday’s multi-month peaks. The yield on the benchmark 30-year note fell to 1.918% to finally settle at 1.93%.
Japan published December Labor Cash Earnings, which were down by 3.2% YoY, while Money Supply in January increased by 9.4%, surpassing expectations. This Wednesday, Japan will publish the January Producer Price Index, foreseen at -1.6% YoY, better than the previous -2.0%. The country will also publish Machine Tool Orders, previously at 9.9% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades below the 50% retracement of its latest daily advance, with the next relevant Fibonacci level providing support at 104.40. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA is turning firmly lower above the current level, while the 100 SMA converges with the Fibonacci support at 104.40. The Momentum indicator heads lower, despite being in oversold levels, while the RSI hovers around 35, all of which skews the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70
Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75
