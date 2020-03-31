USD/JPY Current Price: 107.64
- Japan Tankan survey on large manufacturing activity for Q1 to be out this Wednesday.
- Dollar firmer as the month comes to an and as the coronavirus crisis persists.
- USD/JPY pair holding around a critical Fibonacci level at 107.70.
The USD/JPY pair peaked this Tuesday at 108.72, backed by the positive momentum of equities throughout the first two sessions of the day. Nevertheless, the pair retreated during US trading hours, as Wall Street was unable to follow-though, with the three US indexes falling into the red. The pair trimmed most of its daily gains, now heading into the Asian opening a handful of pips below the 108.00 level. US government debt yields seesawed between gains and losses, temporarily recovering ground but ending the day marginally lower. The yield on the 10-year note peaked at 0.73% but ended the day around 0.66%, as concerns about the future of the global economy keep sending inventors into safe-haven bonds.
Japan released overnight February Larger Retailers’ Sales, which came in better than expected, up by 0.2% in the month. Industrial Production in the same period rose 0.4%, also beating forecast, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 2.4%. The country will release this Wednesday the Q1 Tankan survey, with the Large Manufacturing Index foreseen at -10 from 0 in the previous quarter.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is holding around a major Fibonacci level at 107.70, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run. It has been hovering around the level ever since the week started, with bounces from this area being quite limited. In the 4-hour chart, a mild-bullish 100 SMA converges with the mentioned static support, while a bearish 20 SMA caps de upside. Technical indicators retreated from their midlines, now lacking directional strength within negative levels.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 108.40 108.90 109.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
