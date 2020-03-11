Current Price: 104.60
- Risk aversion back into markets, positive for the yen.
- USD/JPY drops toward 104.00, but stronger US dollar slows downslide.
The yen appreciated across the board as the Dow Jones drooped below Monday’s lows. But the USD/JPY remained surprisingly steady as a stronger US dollar curbed yen’s upside. The move higher in US yields offered support to the greenback versus G10 currencies. The 10-year rose to 0.85% while the DXY climbed for the second day in a row, erasing most of Monday’s losses. Risk sentiment continues to be a key driver with the global growth outlook, policy response and the spread of the coronavirus, as critical factors. While the virus spreads all over the world, the number of new cases in China is falling. Also, headlines related to the oil price war could move markets.
USD/JPY Short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY climbed to levels near 106.00 in a dramatic and exacerbated recovery. It then pulled back and during Wednesday’s American session failed to hold above 105.00. The pair is moving in a range between 104.15 and 105.00, forming a triangle in short-term time frames. A slide under 104.00 would likely accelerate the decline targeting 103.20 and below 102.80. Technical indicators are moving away from overbought readings, leaving room for a move lower. The 20-SMA in the four hours chart is flat at 104.60, reflecting the recent consolidation. On the upside, a recovery above 105.00 would be positive for the US dollar, but it needs to rise and hold above 105.30/50 to point to a more sustainable recovery.
Support levels: 104.05 103.70 102.80
Resistance levels: 105.30 105.80 106.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
