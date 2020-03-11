Current Price: 104.60

Risk aversion back into markets, positive for the yen.

USD/JPY drops toward 104.00, but stronger US dollar slows downslide.

The yen appreciated across the board as the Dow Jones drooped below Monday’s lows. But the USD/JPY remained surprisingly steady as a stronger US dollar curbed yen’s upside. The move higher in US yields offered support to the greenback versus G10 currencies. The 10-year rose to 0.85% while the DXY climbed for the second day in a row, erasing most of Monday’s losses. Risk sentiment continues to be a key driver with the global growth outlook, policy response and the spread of the coronavirus, as critical factors. While the virus spreads all over the world, the number of new cases in China is falling. Also, headlines related to the oil price war could move markets.

USD/JPY Short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY climbed to levels near 106.00 in a dramatic and exacerbated recovery. It then pulled back and during Wednesday’s American session failed to hold above 105.00. The pair is moving in a range between 104.15 and 105.00, forming a triangle in short-term time frames. A slide under 104.00 would likely accelerate the decline targeting 103.20 and below 102.80. Technical indicators are moving away from overbought readings, leaving room for a move lower. The 20-SMA in the four hours chart is flat at 104.60, reflecting the recent consolidation. On the upside, a recovery above 105.00 would be positive for the US dollar, but it needs to rise and hold above 105.30/50 to point to a more sustainable recovery.

Support levels: 104.05 103.70 102.80

Resistance levels: 105.30 105.80 106.10

