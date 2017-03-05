USD/JPY Forecast: Eyes upside break from the bull flag as June Fed rate hike odds spike

The Dollar-Yen pair is trading around 112.75 levels this Thursday morning in Asia and looks set to test 113.00 levels, which is the resistance offered by the downward sloping trend line drawn from Jan 3 high and Mar 10 high.

Fed review: dollar buoyed by Fed’s confidence in the economy

The American dollar jumped across the board after the Fed statement revealed the policy makers see the first quarter slowdown as ‘transitory’. This was expected as the first quarter is usually the weakest in the US; however, markets seem to have been buoyed by the fact that the central bank did not adopt even a mildly cautious approach in response to the Q1 slowdown.

Furthermore, the central bank said the inflation is now running close to Fed’s 2% inflation goal.

The bank cheered the continued labor market strength in the face of Q1 economic slowdown. This essentially means the doors are open for two more rate hikes this year.

No wonder, the June rate hike odds jumped to 90% as per the Bloomberg calculations. The CME data shows the June rate hike odds now stand well above 70%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) squashed the taper talk last week as the inflation remains well below the central bank’s target. Thus, US-Japan 10-yr yield spread is likely to support the US dollar. Only a major risk-off event (Le Pen victory, geopolitical tensions) could yield narrowing of the yield spread and a drop in the USD/JPY pair.

French elections

Macron is seen winning the second round of the French elections... Markets have priced-it in advance, which is evident from the sharp rise in the inflows into Eurozone equities following Macron’s victory in round one. Nevertheless, we could see a minor blip higher in the USD/JPY following Macron victory on Sunday.

The markets are clearly unprepared for Le Pen victory, hence a gap down opening in USD/JPY could be seen on Monday if Le Pen comes out victorious in the second round.

The Dollar-Yen pair could catch another bid wave today if the Trump administration is able to push through health care bill.

Technicals - Bull flag pattern

Daily chart

Monthly Chart