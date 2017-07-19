USD/JPY Forecast: Eyes bullish break of falling channel on positive RSI divergence
The Dollar-Yen pair witnessed a solid rebound from the 200-DMA support of 111.78 in early Asia and extended gains to a session high of 112.14 after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept the key rates unchanged and revised its growth forecasts higher as expected. The bank also revised inflation forecasts lower as expected and pushed back the timing for hitting 2% inflation target.
Technicals
Resistance
- 112.14 (falling channel resistance)
- 112.25 (5-DMA) - 112.32 (38.2% Fib R of 108.80-114.49)
- 112.96 (hourly head and shoulders neckline + 10-DMA)
Support
- 111.78 (200-DMA)
- 111.55 (previous day’s low)
- 111.14 (June 26 low)
- 110.93 (161.8% Fib ext. of 114.49-112.86-113.58)
4-Hour chart
Observations
- Bullish price-RSI divergence
- Falling channel
- Potential 4-hr 50-MA & 100-MA crossover
Comments:
- The previous two daily candles carry long lower shadows… suggesting dip demand. This, coupled with a bullish price RSI divergence suggests the spot is likely to cut through the falling channel hurdle of 112.14 and test 112.50-112.60 levels.
- However, the US-Japan 10-year yield spread is stagnant at 2.19. Furthermore, the 5-DMA is still sloping downwards. Thus, fresh offers could come-in around 112.50 levels.
- On the downside, only a daily close below 112.78 (200-DMA) would open doors for a sell-off to 110.93 levels.
