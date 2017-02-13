USD/JPY Forecast: Eyes 50-DMA hurdle after Trump changed tack on Japan & China
USD/JPY jumped to a two-week high of 114.14 this Monday morning after the US President Trump ditched tough campaign rhetoric regarding the exchange rate in a meeting with Japanese PM Abe.
A senior Japanese government spokesman said Abe and Trump did not discuss the exchange rate and that Trump did not request a bilateral trade deal. Last week also saw Trump back away from this tough campaign rhetoric about China… the President agreed to honor the ‘One China’ policy.
Furthermore, President Trump has also promised to deliver in a few weeks the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Risk reset
The Trump trade is very much alive and kicking. Trump’s new found realistic approach coupled with talk of tax reforms is risk positive. No wonder the Japanese Yen has come under pressure this Monday morning. The treasury yields are on the rise as well. The 10-year rose to 1.243%, its highest level since last Tuesday.
Trump overshadows Japanese GDP
At the moment, it’s all about Trump. The economic data releases are playing second fiddle to Trump. Accordingly, the Japanese Q3 fiscal year GDP released today failed to move the markets. The Japanese data released today showed the economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0% in October-December period, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion. The number was slightly less than the consensus estimate of 1.1%.
Overall, the currency pair looks set to extend the gains to 50-DMA hurdle of 114.97. Only a sharp rise in the Japanese yields could derail the rally seen in the Asian session today.
Technicals - Descending trend line breached
Daily chart
- The falling trend line coming from Jan 1 high and Jan 27 high has been breached.
- Take note of the bullish crossover on the DMI indicator. The daily RSI is above 50.00 as well.
- Thus, the spot appears on track to test 50-DMA located at 115.00 levels.
- On the downside, only a daily close below 113.48 (session low) would open doors for a sell-off to 112.60 (Jan 17 low).
