USD/JPY Current price: 110.28
- Wall Street opened sharply lower but trimmed most of its losses ahead of the close.
- Upbeat US data and speculation that the Fed may taper boosted the greenback.
- USD/JPY is poised to extend its advance in the near-term towards 111.00.
The USD/JPY pair soared to110.31, its highest in two months amid the firmer dollar’s demand. The dollar peaked against its Japanese rival during Asian trading hours in the 110.20 area, following news that the US Federal Reserve would start unwinding a Pandemic corporate credit facility, later retreating on the back of the poor performance of European stocks. Wall Street opened sharply lower, but upbeat US data helped local indexes to trim most of their intraday losses. Meanwhile, US government bond yields advanced, providing additional support to the pair.
On the data front, Japan published the May Jibun Bank Services PMI, which printed at 46.5, worse than the previous 49.5. Early on Friday, the country will release April Overall Household Spending and May Foreign Reserves.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades a few pips below the mentioned high, maintaining its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair bounced from a now mildly bullish 20 SMA, adding roughly 65 pips, a sign of substantial buying interest. Technical indicators pared their advances near overbought readings, also reflecting bulls’ control. The next relevant resistance comes at 110.96, where the pair hit its yearly high back in March.
Support levels: 109.30 108.90 108.55
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.20 110.50
