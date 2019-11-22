- USD/JPY is prolonging the neutral bias at the end of the week.
- Developments from the US-China trade front weigh on spot.
- The 55-day SMA near 108.20 emerges as a decent support.
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative mood for yet another session on Friday, always looking to the US-China trade front for near-term direction in the broader risk-appetite trends.
So far, the key 200-day SMA just below 109.00 the figure keeps limiting the upside while the 55-day SMA along with last week’s low in the 108.20 zone are expected to hold the downside.
In the meantime, news from US-China-Hong Kong remains the exclusive driver of the performance of US yields and the Japanese safe haven, while another source of volatility could come from the US political scenario, where Trump’s impeachment process remains underway.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
Technically speaking, occasional bouts of JPY-selling (not favoured in the very neat-term) are seen struggling around the 200-day SMA at 108.95. A move north of this hurdle should put monthly peaks around 109.50 back on the radar ahead of the psychological handle at 110.00 the figure. On the downside, initial support is seen in the 108.20 region, where converge the 55-day SMA and recent lows. Further south emerges the November’s low at 107.88 (November 1st). This area of contention is also reinforced by the proximity of the 100-day SMA near 117.70.
