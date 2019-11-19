USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00.

The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target.

Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.

USD/JPY has started the week on a choppy fashion, although always below the key barrier at 109.00 the figure.

As always, the exclusive driver behind the pair’s price action remains on the US-China trade front and particularly any headline regarding the progress (or absence of it) in the ‘Phase One’ partial agreement. In addition, the impact of trade headlines on US yields is also closely followed by investors and remains highly correlated to the demand of the safe haven Japanese yen and hence, the sentiment around the buck.

Also worth mentioning, investors should not discard any impact on the risk-appetite trends from the swelling effervescence in Hong Kong as well as news regarding President Trump’s impeachment and the relationship between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

On the technical view, USD/JPY faces the next key hurdle at the 200-day SMA just below the 109.00 mark. A surpass of this handle should pave the way for a potential test of recent tops in the mid-109.00s ahead of the psychological handle at 110.00 the figure. Occasional bouts of selling pressure, however, should meet initial contention in the 118.20 region, where coincides last week’s lows and the 55-day SMA.