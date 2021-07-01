- USD/JPY advances further north of the 111.00 yardstick.
- The dollar gains extra upside traction and pushes spot to 2021 highs.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will be crucial for the pair’s price action.
USD/JPY adds to the weekly gains well above 111.00 the figure and manages at the same time to record new 2021 highs around 111.50 on Thursday.
The strong upside in the pair exclusively follows the dollar’s bid bias amidst the continuation of the rangebound theme in yields of the key US 10-year reference near 1.50%.
In the meantime, the Japanese yen seems to ignore the resurgence of covid concerns on the back of the unabated advance of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, as investors keep their focus on the US re-opening/inflation/tapering narrative.
Friday’s release of the always-relevant Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of June is expected to be critical in dictating the dollar’s price action in the short-term horizon via its impact on tapering speculations.
From the technical perspective, further gains remain well on the cards amidst the current atmosphere. That said, there are no relevant hurdle until the 2020 highs in the 112.20 region recorded back in February of that year. The constructive stance is expected to prevail as long as the pair remains underpinned by the support line off 2021 lows recorded in early January.
The loss of this zone is expected to mitigate the upside pressure somewhat. Bets for a near-term corrective downside could start to build up as USD/JPY enters the overbought territory, as per the daily RSI (70.55).
