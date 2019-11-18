- USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00.
- Markets’ attention remains on the trade front.
- Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Increasing hopes of some progress in the US-China ‘Phase One’ deal continues to lend support to the risk-complex at the beginning of the week, pushing US yields higher and sustaining the selling pressure around the Japanese safe haven.
That said, spot is now flirting with the key 109.00 neighbourhood, where coincides the critical 200-day SMA. As always, the pair is expected to keep tracking the developments stemming from the US-China trade conflict, although markets appear somewhat overconfident on a positive outcome despite the ‘radio silence’ in past days and after President Trump declined to shed further details on the potential roll over of some existing tariffs or the timing of his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping.
All in all, and while investors’ focus remain on trade issues, USD/JPY faces immediate resistance at the 200-day SMA in the 109.00 neighbourhood. A breakour of this area on a sustainable fashion should reassert the upside pressure and target recent 6-month in the 109.50 zone. On the opposite side, initial and interim support emerges at the 100-hour SMA in the 108.80 region. Further south is located last week’s lows near 108.20. This area of contention is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA, today at 108.09.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
US Dollar Index: stays constructive above the 200-day SMA at 97.55
The index is prolonging the leg lower from last week and is trading in fresh multi-day lows in sub-98.00 levels. The resumption of the upside bias should initially target the key 55-day SMA, today at 98.27 ahead of last week’s tops in the mid-98.00s.
WTI struggles to hold above $58 after starting the week on a positive note
Heightened hopes of the United States and China and signing the phase one of the trade deal to avoid the next tariff hike helped crude oil prices gained traction on Friday.