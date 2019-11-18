USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00.

Markets’ attention remains on the trade front.

Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.

Increasing hopes of some progress in the US-China ‘Phase One’ deal continues to lend support to the risk-complex at the beginning of the week, pushing US yields higher and sustaining the selling pressure around the Japanese safe haven.

That said, spot is now flirting with the key 109.00 neighbourhood, where coincides the critical 200-day SMA. As always, the pair is expected to keep tracking the developments stemming from the US-China trade conflict, although markets appear somewhat overconfident on a positive outcome despite the ‘radio silence’ in past days and after President Trump declined to shed further details on the potential roll over of some existing tariffs or the timing of his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping.

All in all, and while investors’ focus remain on trade issues, USD/JPY faces immediate resistance at the 200-day SMA in the 109.00 neighbourhood. A breakour of this area on a sustainable fashion should reassert the upside pressure and target recent 6-month in the 109.50 zone. On the opposite side, initial and interim support emerges at the 100-hour SMA in the 108.80 region. Further south is located last week’s lows near 108.20. This area of contention is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA, today at 108.09.