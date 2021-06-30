- USD/JPY looks to reverse the recent weakness near 110.50.
- US 10-year yields remain largely side-lined so far.
- Cautious trade is expected to prevail ahead of US Payrolls.
USD/JPY alternates gains with losses in the mid-110.00s so far on Wednesday, looking to leave behind the negative mood sparked after last week’s highs past 111.00 the figure.
The so far intact rangebound theme in yields of the key US-10 year note around 1.50% also calls for some consolidation in USD/JPY, at least in the very near term and ahead of the release of the US labour market report later in the week.
Supporting the demand for the safe haven JPY, however, emerges the renewed concerns stemming from the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which carries the potential to temper growth optimism and sentiment in the global markets, not to mention the Olympics in Japan (July 23-August 8).
In the technicals space, the immediate resistance is located at recent 2021 peaks just above the 111.00 yardstick ahead of the March 2020 high around 111.70. Occasional bouts of selling pressure are expected to meet initial contention in the 110.15/20 band where converge the 20-day SMA and the support line off 2021 lows recorded in early January. The loss of this zone is expected to mitigate the upside pressure somewhat. Supporting the view of extra rangebound in the very near term, the daily RSI navigates near the 50.0 mark.
