USD/JPY Current price: 106.06
- Wall Street collapsed, backing a recovery of safe-haven assets.
- Japan’s Services PMI fell to 45 in August from 45.4 in July.
- USD/JPY failed to run above 106.00, bearish pressure mounts.
The USD/JPY pair surged to a weekly high of 106.54 ahead of the US opening, but ended the day in the red, just above the 106.00 level, as equities’ collapse boosted demand for safe-haven yen. After the S&P and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday, equities entered a sell-off spiral lead by tech-related shares that saw US indexes trim all of their August gains. Also, US Treasury yields started the day ticking higher but ended up losing ground and reaching fresh weekly lows.
Japanese data failed to impress, as the country the Jibun Bank Services PMI, which printed at 45 in August, below the previous 45.4. The country won’t release macroeconomic data this Friday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
After the USD/JPY pair failed to sustain gains, bears may come back stronger. At the time being, however, the pair offers a neutral technical stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is now stuck around congesting of moving averages, which lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, retreated from daily highs now nearing their midlines.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
