USD/JPY Current price: 103.82

US President Donald Trump signed the funding-relief bill, boosting risk appetite.

Japan’s Industrial Production contracted by less than anticipated in November.

USD/JPY is ending the day with gains below the 104.00 threshold.

The positive momentum of equities pushed USD/JPY to a daily high of 103.89, holding on to most of its daily gains ahead of the Asian opening. Wall Street was pushed up by news indicating that US President Donald Trump finally signed the funding-relief bill passed by Congress a few days ago. US Treasury yields ticked higher, providing additional support to the pair.

Japan published the preliminary estimates of November Industrial Production, which fell 3.4% YoY, much better than the -10% expected. When compared to the previous month, Industrial Production remained flat, against a 4% advance expected. The country won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair consolidates gains just ahead of the 104.00 level, mildly bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has extended its recovery above the 20 and 100 SMAs, while the 200 SMA offers dynamic resistance around 104.05. Technical indicators have lost their bullish momentum but remain within positive levels. The pair may extend its advance once beyond the mentioned resistance, but gains are meant to be short-lived.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70

Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80