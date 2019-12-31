USD/JPY Current price: 108.56
- Chinese mixed data failed to provide directional clues in thinned market conditions.
- Most markets are closed amid New Year’s Eve, Wall Street will open as usual.
- USD/JPY bearish despite oversold, at a brink of losing the 108.00 threshold.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its decline to 108.55, its lowest in three weeks, now trading a couple of pips above such low. Most markets were closed in Asia, although China was up, and published the NBS Manufacturing PMI, which beat expectations in December by printing at 50.2. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, however, missed the market’s expected slide to 53.6 and came in at 53.5.
European markets are also off amid New Year’s Eve holidays, although in the US, the stock market is open as usual, while other American markets are due to an early close. The country will release the CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 128.0 from 125.5 previously. Little is expected afterward, with the financial world slowly returning to life with the Asian opening on Thursday, January 2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is down for a third consecutive day, and dangerously close to its December low at 108.39. The pair is firmly bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as the price is further below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower far above the current level, en route to cross below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the same chart are in extreme oversold readings, retaining their bearish slopes, supporting an extension below the mentioned monthly low.
Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.70
Resistance levels 108.90 109.30 109.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
