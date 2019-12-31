USD/JPY Current price: 108.56

Chinese mixed data failed to provide directional clues in thinned market conditions.

Most markets are closed amid New Year’s Eve, Wall Street will open as usual.

USD/JPY bearish despite oversold, at a brink of losing the 108.00 threshold.

The USD/JPY pair has extended its decline to 108.55, its lowest in three weeks, now trading a couple of pips above such low. Most markets were closed in Asia, although China was up, and published the NBS Manufacturing PMI, which beat expectations in December by printing at 50.2. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, however, missed the market’s expected slide to 53.6 and came in at 53.5.

European markets are also off amid New Year’s Eve holidays, although in the US, the stock market is open as usual, while other American markets are due to an early close. The country will release the CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 128.0 from 125.5 previously. Little is expected afterward, with the financial world slowly returning to life with the Asian opening on Thursday, January 2.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is down for a third consecutive day, and dangerously close to its December low at 108.39. The pair is firmly bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as the price is further below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower far above the current level, en route to cross below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the same chart are in extreme oversold readings, retaining their bearish slopes, supporting an extension below the mentioned monthly low.

Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.70

Resistance levels 108.90 109.30 109.70