USD/JPY Current price: 105.66
- Falling equities and US Treasury yields sent USD/JPY lower for the second day in a row.
- Japanese National inflation is foreseen improving from -1% to -0.7% in January.
- USD/JPY keeps losing bullish potential, may turn bearish in the near-term.
The USD/JPY has posted modest losses for a second consecutive day, trading at around 105.70 ahead of the Asian opening. Global equities fell, while US Treasury yields retreated, weighing on the dollar. However, the pair’s decline was modest, considering the sharp decline in US indexes. Government debt yields held near their recent one-year highs, with that on the 10-year Treasury note stabilizing around 1.28%.
Japan will publish this Friday, January National inflation figures. The core annual CPI is expected to have improved from -1% to -0.7%. The country will also unveil the preliminary estimate of the February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.7 from 49.8 in January.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has a limited bearish scope but could extend its slide in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below its 20 SMA, although above the larger ones. The Momentum aims lower around its midline while the RSI stands directionless at 53. The neutral stance will turn into a bearish one if the pair breaks below 105.30, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 105.30 104.95 104.50
Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.21 amid weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.21 as US jobless claims disappointed with a leap to 861,000. US Treasury yields are off the highs. News about fiscal stimulus is awaited.
Elon Musk may finally endorse Dogecoin as whales concentration woes are over
Dogecoin price has endured a healthy correction to a critical support level. Now, a confluence of bullish indications suggests that the DOGE might be due for new all-time highs.
GBP/USD hits new 34-month highs amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3950, hitting levels last seen in early 2018, moving up as upbeat UK coronavirus figures raise expectations for a swift reopening of the economy. The US dollar is retreating from the highs alongside yields.
XAU/USD barely holding on just above the November 2020 low at $1764.50
Gains seen during the Asia Pacific and early European session on Thursday, which saw spot gold prices (XAU/USD) stage a modest recover from Wednesday’s $1770 lows to just shy of the $1790 mark, appear to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
US Dollar Index loses further momentum near 90.50
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses further the grip and drops to session lows near 90.50, where also coincide the 100/200-hour SMAs.