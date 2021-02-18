USD/JPY Current price: 105.66

Falling equities and US Treasury yields sent USD/JPY lower for the second day in a row.

Japanese National inflation is foreseen improving from -1% to -0.7% in January.

USD/JPY keeps losing bullish potential, may turn bearish in the near-term.

The USD/JPY has posted modest losses for a second consecutive day, trading at around 105.70 ahead of the Asian opening. Global equities fell, while US Treasury yields retreated, weighing on the dollar. However, the pair’s decline was modest, considering the sharp decline in US indexes. Government debt yields held near their recent one-year highs, with that on the 10-year Treasury note stabilizing around 1.28%.

Japan will publish this Friday, January National inflation figures. The core annual CPI is expected to have improved from -1% to -0.7%. The country will also unveil the preliminary estimate of the February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.7 from 49.8 in January.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has a limited bearish scope but could extend its slide in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below its 20 SMA, although above the larger ones. The Momentum aims lower around its midline while the RSI stands directionless at 53. The neutral stance will turn into a bearish one if the pair breaks below 105.30, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 105.30 104.95 104.50

Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90