USD/JPY Current price: 109.73

The market’s sentiment turned sour amid mounting coronavirus concerns.

US employment figures to be a make it or break it for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY retaining its positive stance in the short-term, 110.00 caps.

The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend its gains past 110.00, as the market’s mood took a turn to the worse during Asian trading hours. The sentiment deteriorated amid renewed concerns about the coronavirus, which continues to spread worldwide and with the death toll now above 600. Equities are down while Treasury yields ease from highs ahead of the opening.

Japanese data was mixed, as Overall Household Spending plummeted 4.8% YoY in December. The preliminary estimate of the December Leading Index came in at 91.6, much better than the 90.8 expected, while the Coincident Index for the same period printed at 94.7, worse than the 95.9 expected.

Nevertheless, activity is limited ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 160K new jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is foreseen stable at 3.5%. Average hourly earnings are expected to have bounced, forecasted to result at 0.3% MoM and 3.0% YoY. Above expected numbers should give the greenback a boost.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 109.70, retaining its bullish stance according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA stands around 109.70, providing immediate support and above the larger ones. Technical indicators have retreated from overbought levels, but the RSI stabilized around 62, while the Momentum is trying to resume its advance above its 100 level. Much of the upcoming direction will depend on the NFP report, although the figures have to diverge from estimates to triggering interesting movements.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35 110.70