USD/JPY Current Price: 106.88
- US indexes plunged as the US Federal Reserve sees a long way ahead of economic recovery.
- Japan will release this Friday the Q2 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index.
- USD/JPY bounced modestly amid oversold conditions, at risk of falling further.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.56 during the American session, its lowest in over a month, bouncing from the level to settle at around 106.80. The pair was hit by risk-aversion post-Fed, as the central bank painted a long road ahead of economic recovery. Global indexes collapsed, with US indexes losing over 4.0% each, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.67%, its lowest since the month started. US President Trump rushed to Twitter to try to stop the collapse, saying that the Fed is “wrong so often,” adding that the recovery would start as soon as Q3. His words, however, fell short of reverting the slump.
This Friday, Japan will publish the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index for Q2, previously at -17.2. The country will also publish April’s Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance according to intraday charts, with selling interest now aligned ahead of the 107.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps heading south almost vertically and that it is about to cross below the 200 SMA after piercing the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have bounced from daily lows within oversold territory but remain well below their midlines, lacking sufficient strength to suggest a sustained recovery.
Support levels: 106.55 106.20 105.90
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70
