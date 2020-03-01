Current Price: 108.04
- USD/JPY remains under pressure around 108.00, with indicators pointing to further losses.
- Concerns about coronavirus outbreak continue to favor the safe-haven yen.
The pair USD/JPY slumped on Friday and scored a fresh four-month low of 107.50, before Fed Powell’s statement offered some relief to the greenback, lifting the pair back above the 108.00 level over the last trading minutes. The risk-off environment has been pressuring the pair, which has lost over 400 pips from a peak of 112.22 struck on February 20.
At the same time, Wall Street indexes posted massive losses last week, although they ended off lows thanks to Powell’s pledge to act to support growth, which fueled speculations of a rate cut by the Fed. On Friday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note, which moves opposite to price, settled at a record low of 1.127%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
USD/JPY ended the week just above 108.00, erasing previous weeks’ gains. Short-term technical indicators continue to point to the downside, although the RSI in the 4-hour chart remains in oversold territory, anticipating a consolidation/corrective phase for the next hours. In case of a bounce, the 200-day SMA at the 108.40 should offer resistance, followed by the 100-day SMA at 109.20. On the other hand, if USD/JPY breaks below the 107.50 low, it could gather momentum to test the 107.00 mark en-route to October’s low of 106.48.
Support levels: 107.50 107.00 106.48
Resistance levels: 108.40 109.20 109.70
