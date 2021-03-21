USD/JPY Current price: 108.90
- The Bank of Japan expanded its ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday.
- US Treasury yields remain near one-year highs, limiting USD/JPY slides.
- USD/JPY is mildly bearish in the near-term, but the downward potential is limited.
The USD/JPY pair put an end to its rally after reaching 109.36, ending the week with modest losses around 108.90. The pair advanced early Friday after the Bank of Japan expanded the JGB yield target band and dropped ETF buying target, adding more flexibility to its monetary policy. The BOJ kept the maintained rates at -0.1% and long-term rates at zero but dropped from the policy statement its reference to a 6 trillion yen target for annual purchases of exchange trade funds. Also, it tweaked its stance on letting long-term rates move between -025%/+025%.
The pair trimmed gains as US Treasury yields fell intraday and global indexes traded with a sour tone. Yields later recovered, ending the day unchanged with USD/JPY following suit. Early on Monday, Japan will publish the final version of the January Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 99.1. The Coincident Index for the same month is expected at 91.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair consolidates near this year high, and technical readings in the daily chart indicate a limited bearish potential. The pair continues to develop far above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 107.65, while the RSI indicator remains flat within overbought levels. The Momentum indicator eases from overbought levels but remains well above its midline. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair can extend its decline as a flat 20 SMA caps advances while technical indicators head marginally lower within negative levels.
Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD stabilises ahead of bombardment of Fed speak and key US data next week
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in the low $1740s, close the 21-day moving average which currently resides just above $1740. Prices have been generally well supported above the $1730 level, amid a lack of any real fundamental drivers throughout the day.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.