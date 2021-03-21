USD/JPY Current price: 108.90

The Bank of Japan expanded its ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday.

US Treasury yields remain near one-year highs, limiting USD/JPY slides.

USD/JPY is mildly bearish in the near-term, but the downward potential is limited.

The USD/JPY pair put an end to its rally after reaching 109.36, ending the week with modest losses around 108.90. The pair advanced early Friday after the Bank of Japan expanded the JGB yield target band and dropped ETF buying target, adding more flexibility to its monetary policy. The BOJ kept the maintained rates at -0.1% and long-term rates at zero but dropped from the policy statement its reference to a 6 trillion yen target for annual purchases of exchange trade funds. Also, it tweaked its stance on letting long-term rates move between -025%/+025%.

The pair trimmed gains as US Treasury yields fell intraday and global indexes traded with a sour tone. Yields later recovered, ending the day unchanged with USD/JPY following suit. Early on Monday, Japan will publish the final version of the January Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 99.1. The Coincident Index for the same month is expected at 91.7.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair consolidates near this year high, and technical readings in the daily chart indicate a limited bearish potential. The pair continues to develop far above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 107.65, while the RSI indicator remains flat within overbought levels. The Momentum indicator eases from overbought levels but remains well above its midline. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair can extend its decline as a flat 20 SMA caps advances while technical indicators head marginally lower within negative levels.

Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00