USD/JPY Forecast: Double top reversal likely as Fed backtracks from December’s hawkish view

The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to 117.22 on Wednesday and extended losses to a session low of 116.28 levels in the Asian session today. The sell-off isn’t surprising in the first place given the price action witnessed on Tuesday was one of the most discouraging one in the recent times.

Fed minutes review: the process of backtracking from December’s hawkish view has begun

The Fed hiked rates in December as expected, but surprised markets with a hawkish ‘dot plot’ chart, which suggested scope for three rate hikes in 2017.

Markets never really trusted the Fed in the first place. This is because the Fed had promised four rate hikes in 2016, but delivered just one. The Fed minutes released overnight confirmed what markets already knew i.e. the Fed would have a hard time raising rates three times in 2017.

Moreover, the process of backtracking from the December’s hawkish view has officially begun. The minutes showed the policymakers are worried about the disinflationary impact of the US dollar. Furthermore, the hawkish interest rate projections published in December assumed that President elect Trump would announce tax cuts and fiscal stimulus as promised during the election campaign.

What this means is that Fed can easily back track/delay the next rate hike if Trump under delivers.

Conclusion - Not only markets, but even the Fed has run ahead of itself when it comes to ‘Trumpflation’. Hence, the spike in the treasury yields and the US dollar could be undone at least partially in the days ahead.

A weaker-than-expected US ADP private sector employment report and ISM non-manufacturing report would only add credence to the dovish minutes and weigh over the US dollar.

Technicals - Break below neckline support of 116.04 likely

Daily chart

Pair’s bearish divergence and discouraging price action on Tuesday, coupled with the failure to hold above the confluence of key trend lines followed by a drop to 116.42 today confirms the uptrend from November 9 low of 101.19 has made a short-term top at 118.61.

Expect the pair to breach the double top neckline support of 116.04 and extend the slide to 114.80 levels.

Bullish scenario - Only a rebound from the neckline support of 116.04 followed by a daily close above 117.43 would open doors for a re-test of 118.66 (recent high). A daily close above 118.66 would signal continuation of the rally from the November 9 low of 101.19.