USD/JPY Forecast: Double top reversal confirmed, eyes US wage growth & unemployment rate

The offered tone around US dollar gathered pace in early Asia on Thursday and strengthened further in Europe and North American session after the Fed minutes released on Wednesday showed the policymakers are worried about the disinflationary impact of the strong US dollar and are betting on ‘Trumpflation’.

The Dollar-Yen pair fell from 117.43 to 115.22 on Thursday. The losses were extended further to 115.07 this Friday morning. The spot was last seen trading around 115.60 levels.

It’s payrolls Friday again

The non-farm payrolls data due today is expected to show employers added 178,000 jobs in December, in line with the previous month. The unemployment rate is seen increasing slightly to 4.7% from 4.6%. Average hourly earnings are forecast to increase 2.8% last month following a 2.5% rise in November. The jobless rate had dropped to 4.6% in November from 4.9%, largely due to a fall in the labour force participation rate.

The American dollar is on a weak footing, heading into the payrolls release. The dovish Fed minutes released earlier this week turned out to be a catalyst for a much needed/awaited technical correction in the US dollar.

Pro-Dollar scenario - Strong wage growth + drop in the unemployment rate

The minutes revealed, “The biggest risk was that the unemployment rate might fall sharply below the 4.5% long-run normal unemployment rate, which could prompt a surge in inflation.”

Thus, drop in the unemployment rate could turn out to be a pro-dollar scenario. Meanwhile, a strong wage growth number could single handedly lift the US dollar as well.

The already weak US dollar could take a beating if the non-farm payrolls print well below 150K and the wage growth numbers disappoint market expectations.

Technicals - Could target 113.48 (on weak US data)

Daily chart

The double top reversal pattern has opened doors for a sell-off to 113.48 levels.

The sell-off looks possible, especially if the US wage growth data disappoints market expectations.

On the higher side, only a daily close above the double top neckline level (now resistance) of 116.04 would signal bearish invalidation.

Another factor in favour of bears is the daily RSI, which has breached 50.00 levels and is pointing lower.

AUD/USD Forecast: Will it breach the descending trendline?

Daily chart