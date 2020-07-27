USD/JPY Current price: 105.31

Tensions between the US and China and the coronavirus pandemic take their toll on the greenback.

Focus now on US June Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 7.2%.

USD/JPY is bearish and oversold, could accelerate its slump and approach 104.00.

Market players continue to sell the dollar at the beginning of the week, with the USD/JPY pair trading around 105.30, its lowest in over four months. Persistent tensions between the US and China and the increase of coronavirus cases in the US are behind the sour mood. Equities are in the red, while safe-haven gold soared to a record high of $1,945 a troy ounce. Government bond yields, in the meantime, ticked lower, another sign of speculating interest rushing into safety.

Japan published the May All Industry Activity Index, which resulted in -3.5% from -7.6% in the previous month. The Leading Economic Index for the same month was downwardly revised to 78.4 while the Coincident Index came in at 73.4, below the previous estimate of 80.1. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening the US will publish June Durable Goods Orders seen up by 7.2% after advancing 15.7% in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is oversold yet bearish in the short-term, without signs of downward exhaustion. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head firmly lower despite being in extreme levels, while the 20 SMA accelerated its decline, heading south almost vertically over 100 pips above the current level. The ongoing decline has room to extend towards the 104.45 area, where the pair has several weekly lows from these last years.

Support levels: 105.20 104.90 104.45

Resistance levels: 105.50 105.80 106.10