USD/JPY Current price: 105.31
- Tensions between the US and China and the coronavirus pandemic take their toll on the greenback.
- Focus now on US June Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 7.2%.
- USD/JPY is bearish and oversold, could accelerate its slump and approach 104.00.
Market players continue to sell the dollar at the beginning of the week, with the USD/JPY pair trading around 105.30, its lowest in over four months. Persistent tensions between the US and China and the increase of coronavirus cases in the US are behind the sour mood. Equities are in the red, while safe-haven gold soared to a record high of $1,945 a troy ounce. Government bond yields, in the meantime, ticked lower, another sign of speculating interest rushing into safety.
Japan published the May All Industry Activity Index, which resulted in -3.5% from -7.6% in the previous month. The Leading Economic Index for the same month was downwardly revised to 78.4 while the Coincident Index came in at 73.4, below the previous estimate of 80.1. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening the US will publish June Durable Goods Orders seen up by 7.2% after advancing 15.7% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is oversold yet bearish in the short-term, without signs of downward exhaustion. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head firmly lower despite being in extreme levels, while the 20 SMA accelerated its decline, heading south almost vertically over 100 pips above the current level. The ongoing decline has room to extend towards the 104.45 area, where the pair has several weekly lows from these last years.
Support levels: 105.20 104.90 104.45
Resistance levels: 105.50 105.80 106.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700
EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.
GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback
The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.
Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings
Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood.
BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark
WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark.