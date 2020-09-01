USD/JPY Current price: 105.78
- US Treasury yields are ticking higher ahead of the opening, partially offsetting USD/JPY decline.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 54.4 in August, up from 54.2.
- USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline, mainly on a break below 105.50.
The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range this Tuesday, as the market keeps betting against the greenback. The pair fell to 105.58, now trading some 20 pips above such a low. Partially offsetting the pair’s decline, Treasury yields tick higher ahead of US data. Equities, on the other hand, continue struggling for direction, with major indexes trading mixed and not far from their opening levels. Major pairs lack strength but are clearly moving against the American currency.
Japan published some encouraging figures at the beginning of the day, as the unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.9% in July against the 3.0% expected, while the August Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.2 from 46.6. On a down note, Capital Spending declined 11.3% against a 4.3% advance expected.
The US session will bring the final version of the August Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 53.6. The country will also release the ISM Manufacturing PMI for the same month, seen at 54.4 from 54.2 in July.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
According to the 4-hour chart, the USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline, mainly on a break below 105.50, the immediate support. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is trading below all of its moving averages, with a bearish 20 SMA capping advances. Technical indicators, in the meantime, offer modest bearish slopes within negative levels.
Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.80
Resistance levels: 106.00 106.35 106.70
