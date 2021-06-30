USD/JPY Current Price: 111.10
- Japanese yen drops sharply versus US dollar, unable to benefit from lower US yields.
- Incoming US data to be scrutinized by investors.
- USD/JPY posts highest close since March 2020, remains bullish but correction is on the cards.
The USD/JPY posted the highest close since March 2020 as the yen underperformed on Wednesday even as US yields decline. The dollar rose sharply versus the yen, boosted by end-of-month flows and ahead of the Non-Farm Payroll report. It also ended a negative four-day streak. The dollar posted the best day versus the yen in weeks, even amid the decline in yields. The 10-year hit weekly lows at 1.43%, after trading on Tuesday at 1.50%.
Economic data from the US came in above expectations, but it was not a surprise enough to trigger the rally of the greenback. The ADP report showed the private sector added 692K jobs above the 600K of market consensus. On Thursday, jobless claims numbers and PMI are due. In Japan, the Tankan report is due on and also the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY broke a short-term downtrend line, ended the correction, and resumed the upside. It peaked at 111.11 and then pulled back. It trades around 111.00 and the RSI is near the 70 line, both favoring a correction or a consolidation over the next sessions, with 110.80 likely keeping the bullish momentum in place; while above the mentioned level, the risk is skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 110.80 110.40 110.15
Resistance levels: 111.15 111.45 111.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
