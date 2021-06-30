The USD/JPY broke a short-term downtrend line, ended the correction, and resumed the upside. It peaked at 111.11 and then pulled back. It trades around 111.00 and the RSI is near the 70 line, both favoring a correction or a consolidation over the next sessions, with 110.80 likely keeping the bullish momentum in place; while above the mentioned level, the risk is skewed to the upside.

Economic data from the US came in above expectations, but it was not a surprise enough to trigger the rally of the greenback. The ADP report showed the private sector added 692K jobs above the 600K of market consensus. On Thursday, jobless claims numbers and PMI are due. In Japan, the Tankan report is due on and also the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI .

The USD/JPY posted the highest close since March 2020 as the yen underperformed on Wednesday even as US yields decline. The dollar rose sharply versus the yen, boosted by end-of-month flows and ahead of the Non-Farm Payroll report . It also ended a negative four-day streak. The dollar posted the best day versus the yen in weeks, even amid the decline in yields. The 10-year hit weekly lows at 1.43%, after trading on Tuesday at 1.50%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.