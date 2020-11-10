USD/JPY Current price: 105. 30

Financial boards have stabilized after Monday’s wild ride but optimism remains.

US Treasury yields retreated from multi-month highs, hold on to weekly gains.

USD/JPY retains its bullish bias, now needs to surpass 105.65.

Markets are looking a bit more calmer this Tuesday, stabilizing after yesterday’s enthusiasm. The American dollar gave up some ground in corrective mode, but remains the strongest, holding near weekly highs against most major rivals. The USD/JPY pair trades at around 105.30, near the 105.64 top. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields eased, preventing the pair from advancing further.

Asian equities advanced, although European ones trade mixed, with the German DAX under pressure amid tepid local data. Still, markets remain in risk-on mode. Japanese data was mixed, as the September Trade Balance printed a surplus of ¥918.4 billion, better than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation improved by less than anticipated in October, printing at 54.5 from 49.3 in the previous month. The US calendar won’t offer relevant data today.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it briefly fell below its 200 SMA but also that it quickly recovered above it. The 20 SMA continues advancing below the larger ones, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought levels. The tide may change on a break below 104.90, a static support level.

Support levels: 104.90 104.50 104.05

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40