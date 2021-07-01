USD/JPY Current Price: 111.55
- The yen drops across the board as the US dollar rises sharply.
- NFP and the dollar: Buy the rumor, sell the fact?
- USD/JPY gains more than a hundred pips in two days.
The US dollar started the second half of the year with a new rally versus the yen. For the second day in a row USD/JPY rose sharply and it climbed to fresh one-year highs above 111.50. The rally is likely to be challenged on Friday with the US official employment report. A weak number could trigger a rally in bonds, making a reversal in USD/JPY. The up move on Thursday was also helped by risk appetite. US yields rose but only modestly.
The Japanese Q2 Tankan survey came in below expectations but showed an important increase. The large manufacturing index rose from 5 to 14 against the 15 expected. The outlook for the Japanese economy remains cloudy amid the coronavirus. For the moment, the key driver in USD/JPY continues to be the dollar, monetary policy expectations and risk sentient. A correction in Wall Street should strengthen the yen. The key number on Friday will be regarding the US labor market that could trigger extreme volatility.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY continues to move higher. On Thursday, it finished holding onto most of the gains above 111.50, with the bullish tone intact. The pair is looking for a new equilibrium and no signs of correction are seen. Still, ahead of the NFP, a consolidation between 111.30 and 111.60 seems likely, particularly considering the RSI in 4-hour charts is in overbought territory. The 111.60 area and 112.00 are strong barriers that should limit the upside over the next sessions. The USD/JPY heads toward the fourth weekly gain in a row; the near overbought reading in RSI could be offset by a close above 112.00 that would point to further gains over the medium term.
Support levels: 111.40 111.15 110.75
Resistance levels: 111.75 112.00 112.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
