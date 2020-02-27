USD/JPY Current price: 110.16
- Markets remain in risk-off mood amid uncertainty about spreading coronavirus.
- US Q4 GDP revision and January Durable Goods Orders are now critical.
- USD/JPY posted a lower low for the week, key support at 109.65.
Fear continues to rule the financial world. More countries are reporting coronavirus cases, and while the WHO has not yet called it a pandemic, the market keeps running on to safety amid concerns of the possible effects of the outbreak on global economic growth. Wall Street attempted a recovery on Wednesday, but the DJIA ended up falling for a third consecutive day. Demand for government bonds sent the yield of the 10-year Treasury to a record low of 1.28%, fueling speculation of an imminent rate cut in the US.
In this scenario, the USD/JPY pair resumed its decline and reached a fresh weekly low of 109.84, now trading around 110.10. The market is now waiting for the US data, as the country will release the second estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen unchanged at 2.1%, and January Durable Goods Orders, foreseen down by 1.5% in the month after advancing 2.4% in December. The country will also publish its weekly unemployment figures. Anyway, worse-than-anticipated numbers will likely take their toll on the greenback and Wall Street.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair keeps approaching the base of its latest range at 109.65, a line in the sand, as the bearish case would gain adepts if the pair falls below this last. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA has extended its decline above the current level, now below a major Fibonacci resistance level at 110.65. The Momentum indicator eases from its mid-line, while the RSI hovers in the 40 region, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 109.95 109.65 109.20
Resistance levels: 110.30 110.65 111.00
