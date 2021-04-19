USD/JPY Current price: 108.12
- Japanese trade surplus beat expectations in March amid resurgent exports.
- US Treasury yields are under pressure, not yet at monthly lows.
- USD/JPY bounced just modestly from a fresh monthly low.
The USD/JPY pair bottomed for the day at 108.00, its lowest since early March, now trading in the 108.10 price zone. Risk-on took over financial markets sending the greenback sharply down across the FX board. Global stocks trade higher, although with modest gains, while government bond yields are in retreat mode, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.56%.
Data wise, Japan published the March Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a wider-than-anticipated surplus of ¥663.7 billion, as exports soared 16.1% while imports increased 5.7%. February Industrial Production was down 2% YoY, slightly better than expected, while Capacity Utilization fell 2.8% vs an expected 3.2% advance. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday, but it will auction near-term notes.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling further, despite being oversold, amid absent demand for the American currency. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair plummeted after another failed attempt to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps heading lower below the longer ones. Technical indicators have pared their declines, but there are no signs of a bullish corrective advance.
Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.35 108.70 109.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
