- USD/JPY consolidates between daily moving averages around 108.50.
- The longer-term bias remains neutral, although a breakout seems more likely.
The dollar-yen pair took a breather on Wednesday, having spent most of the day in a narrow range around 108.50, while investors awaited the FOMC minutes release. While the minutes from the Fed’s October 29-30 monetary policy meeting offered no new information regarding the central bank’s future steps and was largely ignored by the dollar, some intraday volatility came from headlines suggesting that the “phase one” partial deal between the United States and China will not be completed this year.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
In the 4-hour chart, the technical perspective remains from neutral to slightly bearish, with indicators below their midlines, while the USD/JPY pair trades below the 20- and 100-period SMAs but above the 200-period one, which offers immediate support at 108.50. Below this latter, next support levels are seen at 108.23, last week’s low, and 108.00, psychological level. However, the longer-term bias remains neutral, and only a break below 107.70, 100-day SMA, could turn focus to the downside. On the upside, resistances line up at 108.77, 20-day SMA, and 108.97/109.00, where the 200-day SMA converges with the psychological level.
Support levels: 108.23 108.00 107.70
Resistance levels: 108.77 109.00 109.25
