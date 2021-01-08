USD/JPY Current price: 103.81

The US is expected to report a poor job’s creation in December.

US Treasury yields continue to advance, reaching highs last seen in March 2020.

USD/JPY holding on to weekly gains, but still unable to advance beyond 104.00.

The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh weekly high of 104.08 this Friday, as the greenback remains on the winning side. Demand for the American currency surged mid-week, amid hopes things will start falling into place this year. Coronavirus immunization through different vaccines lifts odds for an economic comeback in the second semester of the year, while unprecedented monetary stimulus has chances of being increased. Finally, and after some turmoil in the US, President Donald Trump announced an upcoming “orderly transition” on January 20.

The dollar demand, however, is uneven across the board, ahead of US employment data. The country will publish its Nonfarm Payrolls report, expected to show that 71K new jobs were added in December. The unemployment rate is foreseen at 6.8% from 6.7% in the previous month. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields maintain their ascendant trend, reaching levels last seen before the pandemic unwound back in March 2020.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 103.80, retreating from the mentioned high. Nevertheless, the 4-hour chart indicates that the bearish potential is quite limited. The pair keeps developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators are barely retreating from overbought territory. A major resistance area is located in the 104.50 price zone, a descendant trend line coming from March 2020 high. Bulls will have a case if the pair manages to close a day above it.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.10 104.50 104.90